Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Line-Up Of Projects Will Make His Fans Go 'The King Is Back' Quite Literally'

The past few years have been a bumpy ride for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, both professionally and personally. His movies Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees and Fan failed to do wonders at the box office nor did they impress the critics massively. After the debacle of Zero, the actor did not announce any projects, much to the dismay of his fans. His personal life also saw a stormy ride after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in an alleged drug case. However, as they say, that 'The Sun Always Shines After A Storm', the actor has immersed himself to work and has an interesting line-up of projects that might catapult him into the position of the 'reigning King' again.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects, the most-awaited movie of his has to be the espionage flick Pathan. The movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film will also see John Abraham in a negative role. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor will reportedly be seen in a slick and badass avatar in this one and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the same. From the action sequences to the song shoots, there have been many developments doing the rounds for Pathan that has further increased the buzz surrounding the movie. It is also being touted as one of the first Bollywood movies to have a lavish action sequence being shot at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. It will also have a cameo by Salman Khan in his character from the Tiger franchise. Needless to say, this movie has got fans super excited to bring the megastar's game back on the field.

John Abraham Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathan Release Date

The next most-talked about project about Shah Rukh Khan has to be the Bollywood debut of South director Atlee. The movie is reportedly tentatively titled Lion and is rumoured to be based on the hit Spanish web series Money Heist. Fans are excited to witness if the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor's character will be loosely based on the Professor's character from the Netflix show. The movie will also be starring Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

KRK Takes A Jibe At Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Shah Rukh Khan, Says Their Reign Over Bollywood Is Over

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani who is known to strike gold at the box office with his unique subjects. The movie is reportedly based on the immigrant issue faced by Indian citizens and is written by Kanika Dhillon. If this is not enough, one can also look out for some exciting cameos by the Dilwale actor. He will have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as well as R Madhavan's Rocketry.