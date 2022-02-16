Was Alia Bhatt Inspired By Aishwarya, Madhuri & Deepika For Dholida Song? Actress Has This To Say

When the makers of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped 'Dholida' song from the film, fans went gaga over the actress' dancing prowess and how she left them mesmerized. In her recent chat with an entertainment portal, Alia was asked if she was inspired by previous heroines of Sanjay Leela Bhansali like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone for her song.

Reacting to this, Alia told Koimoi that Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very different film and that she never compared herself to any of these actresses who have done fantastic work.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Says Beau Ranbir Kapoor Isn't A Gossiper; 'I Have Never Heard Him Say One Bad Thing About Anyone'

The actress was quoted as saying, "They have been a huge source of inspiration for me otherwise yes but in this particular character it was not about just dancing for the camera. There's a story to the song and to every song that you will see in the film which is very unlike what sir has done recently. Of course, there's a story even in his previous films but there is a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. Sir has sort of changed that mould for himself as well."

Alia Bhatt Says Ranbir Kapoor Recreating Gangubai Pose Was A Big Deal For Her; 'It Was Just Really Cute'

She further added, "Whenever you think it's going a certain way, he will totally take you off that track and say 'No it's actually like this'. So what he's trying to do even with this film is it's more about a character, it's about the journey of the character. So even the song and the way she's dancing, she's dancing in character. I can't suddenly leave the character because then when you're watching the flow of the film, you'll leave the film."

Alia said that she didn't have the comparison thing in her mind and was concerned about how she should dance like Gangubai and make 'Dholida' track different from her previous songs.

Speaking about Bhansali's previous heroines, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in Hum Dil De Chuke and Devdas which also starred Madhuri Dixit. Deepika has been a part of films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All these movies had the actresses wooing the audience with her enticing dance moves.