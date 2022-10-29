When Janhvi Kapoor Thought About Quitting Acting Because Of Her Sister Khushi Kapoor!

Post Sridevi's untimely demise, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been a strong pillar of support to each other. Janhvi in the latest episode of 'The Bombay Journey' revealed that these days, she feels very maternal towards her sister Khushi and that her behaviour is actually mirroring that of their mother and late actress Sridevi.

Janhvi said, "Nowadays I'm feeling very maternal towards her(Khushi), as the days go by I find myself thinking things and saying things to her that my mom(Sridevi) use to say to me.

The Dhadak actress recalled how she almost contemplated about quitting acting and taking care of her family after she couldn't be with Khushi during her first shot for The Archies. The Netflix film helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks Khushi's foray into acting and also features Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Janhvi was quoted as saying, "I was there for Khushi's first day of shoot, but I had to leave before she could take her first shot. I was there for her hair and makeup. I had to leave because I had to reach Lucknow to shoot Bawaal and I have cried and cried and cried. I was like, 'kaisi behen hu mein' (what kind of a sister am I) what does this mean?" I wasn't able to be there for her on her first day... I was in the worst mood and I was like, 'main acting chhod rahi hu' (I'm quitting acting) I have to be there for my sister, I need to make sure everything is good.'"

Further, during the course of the conversation, Janhvi revealed that her late mother Sridevi, too often cried and called them because she was missing them and recalled one such incident.

"I remember she was shooting English Vinglish, and she missed Khushi's birthday and she called us. She was howling, saying, 'I don't want to act again, I just want to be there for my kids.' And I told her, 'Mom, it's fine, you've always been there, we'll be together soon'. I never understood that feeling, but now I do," the Roohi actress said on the show.

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mili which is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Helen.