Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal To Embrace Parenthood Soon; Couple Expecting Their First Child Together - Report

It
has
been
just
two
months
since
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
had
embraced
parenthood
for
the
first
time.
The
power
couple
had
welcomed
baby
girl
Raha
Kapoor
in
November
2022
and
they
have
been
on
cloud
nine
ever
since.
In
fact,
they
have
been
a
hands
on
parents
and
are
quite
protective
towards
their
baby
girl.
And
as
Alia
is
enjoying
her
journey
of
motherhood,
it
is
reported
that
her
best
friend
is
also
set
to
embark
her
journey
of
parenthood.
We
are
talking
about
Anushka
Ranjan
who
is
married
to
Aditya
Seal.
The
couple
had
tied
the
knot
in
November
2021
and
are
reportedly
expecting
their
first
child
together.
As
per
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Hungama,
a
source
stated,
"The
couple
is
currently
enjoying
their
New
Year
time
in
Dubai.
While
the
couple
is
enjoying
their
blissful
time
with
their
friends,
they
are
also
gearing
up
to
enter
a
new
phase
in
their
lives.
Both
Aditya
and
Anushka
are
elated
to
become
parents".
Interestingly,
Aditya
had
earlier
spoken
about
having
a
daughter
and
stated
that
he
will
be
a
protective
father.
"Tomorrow
if
I
have
a
girl
child,
main
uske
boyfriend
ki
dhajjiyan
uda
dunga.
(I
will
take
her
boyfriend's
class)," he
was
quoted
saying
to
Bollywood
Bubble.
In
fact,
Anushka
also
emphasised
that
Aditya
is
even
a
protective
father
figure
to
her
sister
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor.
Although
neither
Anushka
nor
Aditya
have
made
an
official
announcement
about
it,
their
fans
are
clearly
happy
with
the
buzz
about
the
actress'
pregnancy.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Aditya
was
last
seen
in
Rocket
Gang.
The
movie
was
a
story
of
friendship,
camaraderie,
love
and
dance
and
featured
Nikita
Dutta,
Jason
Tham,
Mokshda
Jaikhani,
Sahaj
Singh
Chahal,
Tejas
Varma,
Aadvik
Mongia,
Jayshree
Gogoi,
Dipali
Borkar
and
Siddhant
Sharma.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 17:33 [IST]