Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer | Akshay Lauds Manushi For Her Action Sequences: It Really Surprised Me

The
much-awaited
trailer
of
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
is
out,
and
the
super
glamorous
actress
Manushi
Chhillar
steals
the
limelight
in
the
glimpse
of
the
film,
which
also
stars
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
in
the
lead
role.
The
trailer
of
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
action
marvel
promises
to
take
you
on
a
rollercoaster
of
thrills
and
action
power.
Manushi's
unmissable
charm
and
screen
presence
shines
as
one
of
the
USP
of
the
film.
During
the
trailer
launch
event,
Akshay
Kumar
heaped
praises
on
Manushi
Chhillar.
The
two
had
previously
shared
screen
space
in
'Samrat
Prithviraj'.
In
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan',
the
actress
will
be
seen
performing
action
sequences
on
the
screen
for
the
first
time,
which
is
going
to
be
something
to
look
out
for.
He
stated,
"I
have
to
tell
you,
I
was
surprised
watching
Manushi
doing
action;
she
has
done
a
lot
of
action
in
the
film.
It
really
surprised
me
because
I
remember
Ali
and
I
were
discussing
whether
Manushi
would
be
able
to
do
so
many
action
scenes.
But
he
was
absolutely
right;
Manushi
has
done
great
action.
I
have
done
a
lot
of
action
in
my
career
for
like
23
years,
and
this
girl
has
taken
and
beaten
alot.
You
guys
watch
this
film,
and
you'll
understand
she
has
done
a
great
job".
As
soon
as
Manushi
shared
the
trailer
on
her
social
media
handle,
the
audience
expressed
how
they're
waiting
to
witness
the
action
spectacle
on
the
big
screens
on
10
April
this
year.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
also
stars
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Alaya
F
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
essential
roles.
Apart
from
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan',
Manushi
will
also
be
seen
in
John
Abraham-starrer
'Tehran'.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 16:00 [IST]