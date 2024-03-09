ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Day 1 Box Office Collection, Elvish Yadav Case & Ranbir-Alia Meet Akash Ambani

In
a
groundbreaking
move
aimed
at
addressing
gender
disparity
in
the
film
industry,
Atlee
and
Priya
Atlee's
production
house,
A
for
Apple
Productions,
has
unveiled
a
pioneering
initiative
to
provide
opportunities
for
female
film
students.
Recognizing
the
persistent
underrepresentation
of
women
in
key
behind-the-scenes
roles,
A
for
Apple
Studios
is
rolling
out
a
series
of
measures
to
foster
inclusivity
and
equity
within
its
productions.
The
initiative,
seeks
to
empower
women
by
offering
them
roles
as
Assistant
Directors,
Assistant
Art
Directors,
and
other
crucial
positions
on
upcoming
productions.
By
actively
engaging
with
talented
female
film
students,
A
for
Apple
Studios
is
taking
tangible
steps
towards
creating
a
more
diverse
and
inclusive
filmmaking
environment.
At
the
heart
of
this
initiative
is
the
belief
that
talent
knows
no
gender.
A
for
Apple
Productions
is
committed
to
dismantling
barriers
and
providing
equal
opportunities
for
aspiring
female
filmmakers
to
showcase
their
skills
and
creativity.
Through
mentorship,
hands-on
experience,
and
professional
development
opportunities,
the
studio
aims
to
nurture
a
new
generation
of
women
leaders
in
the
film
industry.