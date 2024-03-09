ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Day 1 Box Office Collection, Elvish Yadav Case & Ranbir-Alia Meet Akash Ambani

Entertainment updates: It's a brand new day and time to serve you with spicy updates from the world of showbiz. From the first day box office collection of Shaitaan to Elvish Yadav getting involved in a fight with Maxtern, here are the latest developments that you cannot miss.

In case you have a busy ahead and you are unable to track the important events in Bollywood, television and OTT, you need not worry. We are here to provide you with juicy gossip, and crucial box office updates in our special segment. Akash Ambani enjoyed a car ride with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their video went viral on the internet.

Atlee's A for Apple Productions Launches Inclusive Initiative to Empower Women in Film Industry on this Women's Day In a groundbreaking move aimed at addressing gender disparity in the film industry, Atlee and Priya Atlee's production house, A for Apple Productions, has unveiled a pioneering initiative to provide opportunities for female film students. Recognizing the persistent underrepresentation of women in key behind-the-scenes roles, A for Apple Studios is rolling out a series of measures to foster inclusivity and equity within its productions. The initiative, seeks to empower women by offering them roles as Assistant Directors, Assistant Art Directors, and other crucial positions on upcoming productions. By actively engaging with talented female film students, A for Apple Studios is taking tangible steps towards creating a more diverse and inclusive filmmaking environment. At the heart of this initiative is the belief that talent knows no gender. A for Apple Productions is committed to dismantling barriers and providing equal opportunities for aspiring female filmmakers to showcase their skills and creativity. Through mentorship, hands-on experience, and professional development opportunities, the studio aims to nurture a new generation of women leaders in the film industry.

Shaitaan Day 1 Box Office Collection Ajay Devgn's new film Shaitaan has started on a good note at the box office. The movie co-starring R Madhavan and Jyotika has set the cash registers jingling on Friday, collecting over Rs 15 crore. Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Shaitaan and tweeted, "#Shaitaan takes an EXCELLENT START on Day 1, surpasses *all* estimates and predictions by a wide margin… The film has opened in the same range as #Drishyam2 [₹ 15.38 cr], which had the franchise factor going in its favour… Fri ₹ 15.21 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." #Shaitaan takes an EXCELLENT START on Day 1, surpasses *all* estimates and predictions by a wide margin… The film has opened in the same range as #Drishyam2 [₹ 15.38 cr], which had the franchise factor going in its favour… Fri ₹ 15.21 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The [Day 1]… pic.twitter.com/VZbtZuoZJe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2024

Pracchand Ashok Under Scanner If the recent buzz is to be believed, Pracchand Ashok is under the scanner and might go off air due low ratings. The channel has given an extension of three months and if the numbers don't improve, Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer might face the axe.

Maxtern files FIR against Elvish Yadav Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav landed in legal trouble as Maxtern filed a complaint against him, accusing of issuing death threats and assaulting him. The reality TV star was seen hitting the YouTuber in a viral video that has left the netizens surprised

