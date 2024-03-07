Maidaan Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Shines As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Will Film Be His Chak De India?
'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn as legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, leading India through its golden era of football from 1952 to 1962. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is a tribute to an unsung hero, set to release in June.
Ajay
Devgn
is
set
to
captivate
audiences
in
June
with
his
portrayal
of
the
legendary
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
in
"Maidaan." The
film,
which
experienced
a
series
of
delays,
has
finally
unveiled
its
much-anticipated
trailer.
In
this
sports
drama,
Devgn
embodies
the
role
of
Rahim,
a
pivotal
figure
credited
with
modernizing
Indian
football.
Spanning
a
decade
of
glory
from
1952
to
1962,
"Maidaan"
is
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
and
aims
to
revisit
the
golden
era
of
the
sport
in
the
country.
The
trailer
kicks
off
with
a
powerful
voiceover
by
Devgn,
highlighting
India's
need
to
establish
a
world-class
football
team
to
gain
recognition
globally.
As
the
narrative
unfolds,
Devgn's
character
is
seen
assembling
a
diverse
team,
including
players
from
India's
slums,
despite
facing
skepticism.
His
unwavering
resolve
is
tested
through
failures,
with
a
bold
vow
to
quit
coaching
if
he
fails
at
the
Asian
Games.
"Maidaan" is
heralded
as
a
tribute
to
an
unsung
hero
whose
achievements
remain
unparalleled
in
Indian
football
history,
even
six
decades
later.
This
film
joins
the
ranks
of
other
sports
dramas
like
"Chak
De
India"
and
"Gold,"
focusing
on
the
inspiring
journey
of
a
coach
leading
their
team
to
victory.
A
previous
teaser
provided
a
glimpse
of
Ajay
Devgn
in
action,
setting
the
stage
for
an
inspiring
narrative.
Supporting
Devgn
in
key
roles
are
Priyamani,
Gajraj
Rao,
and
Bengali
actor
Rudranil
Ghosh.
The
film,
produced
by
Zee
Studios
along
with
Boney
Kapoor,
Arunava
Joy
Sengupta,
and
Akash
Chawla,
features
a
screenplay
by
Saiwyn
Quadras
and
dialogues
by
Ritesh
Shah.
Adding
to
the
film's
allure
is
the
musical
score
by
Oscar
winner
AR
Rahman.
Despite
challenges
posed
by
the
pandemic,
"Maidaan" is
all
set
for
a
worldwide
release
on
June
23.
The
story
of
"Maidaan"
promises
to
be
a
moving
portrayal
of
dedication,
struggle,
and
the
relentless
spirit
of
a
coach
who
aspires
to
bring
Indian
football
to
the
forefront
of
the
global
sporting
arena.
With
a
stellar
cast
and
a
compelling
narrative,
this
film
is
poised
to
offer
a
cinematic
experience
that
celebrates
the
spirit
of
Indian
football
and
its
unsung
heroes.