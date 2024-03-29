Crew X Review: Fans Drool Over Bebo's Boldness, Tabu's Glamour And Kriti Sanon's Stunts

Crew
Review:
Bebo's
impact
is
killing
the
box
office
collection
on
Crew's
premiere
day.
Starting
with
a
big
hit,
Crew
already
bagged
a
whopping
2.58
Crore
with
the
movie's
advance
booking.
The
star-studded
movie
features
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu
in
the
lead,
struggling
yet
thriving
to
live
their
best
life.
Crew
writers
Mehul
Suri
and
Nidhi
Mehra
ask
viewers
to
watch
the
movie
three
times
to
"fully
appreciate
each
actress's
contribution." The
woman
power
outstood
Kapil
Sharma's
appearance
in
the
movie
but
singer
cum
actor
Diljit
Dosanjh
managed
to
pave
the
way
for
himself
with
his
cuteness.
Be
it
the
trailer
or
BTS,
everything
about
the
movie
has
been
in
the
gossip
these
days.
Rahesh
A
Krishnan
helmed
flick
bagged
the
headline
with
its
heist
comedy
storyline.
The
story
of
three
hostesses
turning
their
miserable
life
into
a
memorable
one
is
buzzing
all
over
the
media,
gathering
the
much
needed
praises
for
the
actressess'
glamorous
looks
and
outstanding
performances.
Crew
X
Review
Now
that
the
first
day
first
show
is
full,
viewers
are
taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(now
X)
to
share
their
POVs.
Giving
the
movie
4/5
stars
a
fan
dubbed
Crew
"Super
hit," saying,
"The
Storyline
is
brilliant,
direction
is
phenomenal,
#KareenaKapoor
boldness,
&
#Tabu
Glamour
And
#KritiSanon
Amazing
Performance
is
literally
Winning
Your
Hearts,
Comedy,
Songs
and
emotional
scene
is
fabulous."
Another
user
labeled
Crew
to
be
a
"fun-filled
entertainer" movie,
giving
it
4/5
stars.
The
user
tweeted,
"#Crew
has
been
watched
and
loved!
4/5
rating!
Recommended,
fun-filled
entertainer!
Kareena,
the
star
that
you
are.
Tabu
and
Kriti
did
just
as
well."
Amid
the
premiere
of
Crew,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
shared
a
bunch
of
clips,
giving
fans
a
glimpse
of
BTS
moments.
Talking
about
her
filming
experience,
she
said,
"We
laughed,
we
cried,
we
fought,
we
argued,
we
ate,
and
somewhere
in
between,
the
magic
called
moviemaking
happened...
with
the
best
CREW
ever."
Asking
all
the
Bebo
fans
to
watch
the
movie,
the
actress
urged,
"So
grab
your
popcorn,
switch
off
your
phones,
fasten
your
seatbelts,
and
let
three
badass
ladies
take
you
on
your
most
fun
flight
ever."