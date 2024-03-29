Crew X Review: Fans Drool Over Bebo's Boldness, Tabu's Glamour And Kriti Sanon's Stunts

Photo Credit: IMDb

Crew Review: Bebo's impact is killing the box office collection on Crew's premiere day. Starting with a big hit, Crew already bagged a whopping 2.58 Crore with the movie's advance booking. The star-studded movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead, struggling yet thriving to live their best life. Crew writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra ask viewers to watch the movie three times to "fully appreciate each actress's contribution." The woman power outstood Kapil Sharma's appearance in the movie but singer cum actor Diljit Dosanjh managed to pave the way for himself with his cuteness.

Be it the trailer or BTS, everything about the movie has been in the gossip these days. Rahesh A Krishnan helmed flick bagged the headline with its heist comedy storyline. The story of three hostesses turning their miserable life into a memorable one is buzzing all over the media, gathering the much needed praises for the actressess' glamorous looks and outstanding performances.

Crew X Review

Now that the first day first show is full, viewers are taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X) to share their POVs. Giving the movie 4/5 stars a fan dubbed Crew "Super hit," saying, "The Storyline is brilliant, direction is phenomenal, #KareenaKapoor boldness, & #Tabu Glamour And #KritiSanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous."

Another user labeled Crew to be a "fun-filled entertainer" movie, giving it 4/5 stars. The user tweeted, "#Crew has been watched and loved! 4/5 rating! Recommended, fun-filled entertainer! Kareena, the star that you are. Tabu and Kriti did just as well."

#CrewReview - SUPER HIT 🔥



The Storyline is brilliant, direction is phenomenal, #KareenaKapoor boldness, & #Tabu Glamour And #KritiSanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous.



A Must Watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Crew pic.twitter.com/nRuAkeBPk4 — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 29, 2024

Amid the premiere of Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a bunch of clips, giving fans a glimpse of BTS moments. Talking about her filming experience, she said, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever."

Asking all the Bebo fans to watch the movie, the actress urged, "So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever."