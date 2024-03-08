Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika Starrer Will Leave You Terrified & Yet Engaged

Shaitaan
Movie
Review:
How
far
a
father
can
go
to
save
his
daughter
from
an
evil?
Well
that's
the
story
of
Shaitaan
that
has
hit
the
theatres
this
Friday,
March
8.
Supernatural
thriller
Shaitaan
is
helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl
and
stars
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
Jyothika
and
Janaki
Bodiwala
in
lead
roles.
Shaitaan
movie
was
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
ever
since
the
trailer
was
released
the
hype
was
doubled
and
the
movie
has
perfectly
lived
up
to
the
audiences
expectation.
Gripping
plot,
perfect
narration
and
top-notch
acting
by
all
stars
the
film
gives
you
several
goosebump
moments
and
keeps
you
glued
to
the
seat
till
the
end.
Story:
Kabir(Ajay
Devgn)
is
a
family
man
who
leads
a
happy
life
with
wife(Jyotika)
daughter
Janhvi(Jaanki
Bodiwala)
and
son
Dhruv.
Their
life
takes
an
ugly
turn
when
one
fine
day
they
allow
stranger
Vanraj(R
Madhavaan)
to
enter
their
home.
Vanraj
who
happens
to
be
a
tantrik(occultist)possess
Kabir's
daughter
and
starts
his
evil
game
that
shatters
the
family!
Will
Kabir
be
able
to
save
his
daughter
from
the
evil
Shaitaan?
You
need
to
watch
the
film
for
that.
Acting:
R
Madhavan
is
the
antagonist
in
the
film
and
with
his
brilliant
potrayal
of
evil
Tantrik
he
also
turn
out
to
be
the
hero
of
Shaitaan.
Ajay
Devgn
&
Jyotika
have
also
given
stand
out
performances
in
the
film
and
ace
their
role
as
helpless
parents.
Jaanki
Bodiwala
is
in
top
notch
form
and
perfectly
executes
her
role
as
a
possessed
girl.
The
best
part
of
the
film
is
that
despite
being
based
on
the
theme
of
black
magic,
the
film
doesn't
glorifies
the
same
and
it
begins
with
a
disclaimer
and
during
the
climax
too
you
read
a
disclaimer
against
the
evil
practice.
For
me
Shaitaan
has
every
element
that
makes
it
an
entertaining
watch,
the
movie
is
a
perfect
family
entertainer
that
you
can't
miss
to
watch
on
big
screens.