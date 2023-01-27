Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away Fan's Phone After He Takes Pic, Netizens Claim Arrogance! Here's The Truth

Actor
Ranbir
Kapoor,
who
is
always
nice
and
humble
with
his
fans
and
photographers
whenever
they
come
to
click
pictures
with
him.
The
actor,
who
is
known
for
speaking
very
little
and
for
his
maturity,
has
found
himself
in
an
unusual
situation.In
a
recent
encounter,
he
reportedly
threw
away
the
phone
of
a
fan
who
was
trying
to
take
a
selfie
with
him.
This
unexpected
behaviour
has
caused
some
confusion
among
the
fans,
and
the
video
of
the
incident
is
currently
being
widely
shared
on
social
media
platforms.
In
a
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account,
Ranbir
is
seen
smiling
as
he
poses
with
a
fan
who
requested
a
selfie.
Dressed
in
a
blue
denim
and
white
t-shirt
under
a
green
jacket,
the
star
was
seen
obliging
to
a
fan
request
for
a
selfie.
However,
after
several
unsuccessful
attempts
to
capture
the
right
photo,
Ranbir
becomes
agitated,
snatches
the
phone
from
the
fan,
and
throws
it
away.
The
video
has
sparked
speculation
among
viewers
that
it
may
be
part
of
a
marketing
campaign
for
a
mobile
phone
company,
as
per
the
comments
on
the
video.
While
some
were
disappointed
over
Ranbir's
action
and
called
him
arrogant.
A
comment
read,
"Looks
like
an
ad." Another
one
read,
"He
wants
to
get
him
a
better
phone!!"
Another
said
that
this
wasn't
anything
"sensational."
"It's
a
phone
commercial.
Come
on
guys.
Everything
is
not
sensational,"
it
read.
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Upcoming
'Animal'
Plot
Revealed?
Here's
What
We
Know
Watch
the
video
here:-
Meanwhile,
some
lashed
out
at
Ranbir,
and
one
wrote,
"Aur
kro
Bollywood
ko
support."
"Boycot
him
simply
if
he
is
like
that," said
another
user.
One
committed,
"Logo
ko
ptaaa
nhi
h
ye
kitne
ghmndi
hote
h
tb
bhi
log
piche
piche
bhagate
h."
Ranbir
Kapoor,
who
was
last
seen
in
Ayan
Mukerji's
Brahmastra,
will
soon
begin
promoting
his
upcoming
film
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar,
directed
by
Luv
Ranjan.
The
film
also
features
Shraddha
Kapoor
and
is
set
to
release
on
March
8th.
Up
next,
he
also
has
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Animal
opposite
Rashmika
Mandanna,
which
is
set
to
release
on
August
11th,
along
with
Gadar
2.
'Aise
Rom-Com
Ka
Hi
Intezaar
Tha’
Fans
In
Love
With
Ranbir-Shraddha’s
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar
Trailer