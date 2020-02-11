Birthday Special: Top 5 Jennifer Aniston Movies Of All Times

Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines for a number of reasons including, her work awards and running into her exes. The actress recently won SAG Award for Best Actor in Television for her recent Apple Tv series, The Morning Show.

Aniston has been part of the film industry even before she began to earn 1 million per episode on the Friends TV show. You might remember most of her comic films like Adam Sandler's Just Go With It, Jason Bateman's The Switch but she has also been part of animated films and some serious stories. Jennifer turns 51 today and here are the top 5 unmissable movies of the Friends fame actress.

Cake (2014)

While the film met with mixed reviews, Jennifer's performance was widely hailed. She can be seen playing a woman suffering for chronic pain, she also earned Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations for the film. The film was bound to be on the list based on her best performances.

Life Of Crime (2013)

Based on Elmore Leonard's novel The Switch, Jennifer can be seen as the wife of a corrupt real-estate developer, who is kidnapped by two common criminals in exchange for $1 million dollars, while her husband has no interest in paying the ransom amount. Rotten tomato score for the film is 68% on the reviewing website.

Marley And Me (2008)

This film based on a memoir of the same name, has been one of the best films among all animal lovers and Jennifer Aniston. It follows newlyweds as they adopt a dog, who brings out the best in their family, and helps through the worst times.

The Good Girl (2002)

The film has a rotten tomato score of 82%, and its official synopsis reads, 'A discount store clerk strikes up an affair with a stock boy who considers himself the incarnation of Holden Caulfield.' It also starred Jake Gyllenhaal, John C. Reilly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Zooey Deschanel and Jennifer in lead roles.

We Are the Millers (2013)

Co-starring Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter, We are the Millers follows misfit neighbours, who fake being a family to smuggle drugs in and out of Mexico. The film has become popular among TV audiences and is also available of various streaming services.

Some special mentions include Disney release The Iron Giant from 1999, Office Space mainly for its content than the actress performance, Friends With Money, 2015 film She is funny that way, in which Jennifer plays a therapist and Netflix's last year, book adaptation Dumplin.

