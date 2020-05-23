Joey King's The Kissing Booth Sequel To Release On Netflix On July 24
Netflix film The Kissing Booth, was one of the very first young adult book adaptations that took off and became the signature style of the streaming giant. Earlier this week, actor Joey King announced that the much-awaited sequel will premiere on Netflix on July 24.
Joey, during her live session on Instagram, talked about her much loved rom-com and surprised her fans with calls from team Kissing Booth. They also played movie trivia with fans, and shared some deleted scenes from the first film released in 2018. The sequel is directed by Vince Marcello and written by Jay Arnold.
The Kissing Booth Released In 2018
The Kissing Booth, based on Beth Reekles' young adult novel of the same name, follows Elle (played by Joey King), a teenager who risks her friendship with childhood best friend, Lee (played by Joel Courtney) to date his elder brother, the school bad boy Noah (played by Jacob Elordi). The sequel is set to pick up Noah at Harvard School while Elle in her senior year of high school.
The Kissing Booth 2 Synopsis
According to reports, the sequel will introduce a new character, a new classmate of Elle and Lee, Marco, played Taylor Zakhar Perez. The film's official synopsis by Netflix reads, "Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco.
When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs."
Original Book To Get A Sequel As Well
The franchise fans will be excited to find that Beth Reekles is working on the book's sequel, titled, The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, and the sequel film by Netflix is based on the book.
