Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie moved to the US about six months ago, and are currently staying in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, reports revealed that Meghan will not be returning to acting but had signed her first project with Disney Plus to narrate a documentary for the streaming platform. Now, it has been reported that the Royal couple has signed a multiyear deal with another streaming platform, Netflix.
A statement released on Wednesday shared that the deal has been signed to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming for the platform. Harry and Megan reportedly plan on focusing on stories that "elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts." The pair in a joint statement said, "Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection."
Meghan And Harry Will Be Working With Netflix As Producers
"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," it added.
According To Reports Few Projects Are Already In Works
Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix, said in the statement that the decamped royals have "inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership." He added that Netflix is proud the duo have made them, their creative home and looks forward to "telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."
Meghan And Harry Look Forward To Promoting Diverse Voices
Reportedly, several projects are already in development, including a nature docu-series and a series focused on women who inspire. Harry and Meghan are also dedicated to promoting diversity behind the camera with their production company.
