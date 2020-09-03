Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix

Meghan And Harry Will Be Working With Netflix As Producers

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," it added.

According To Reports Few Projects Are Already In Works

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix, said in the statement that the decamped royals have "inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership." He added that Netflix is proud the duo have made them, their creative home and looks forward to "telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Meghan And Harry Look Forward To Promoting Diverse Voices

Reportedly, several projects are already in development, including a nature docu-series and a series focused on women who inspire. Harry and Meghan are also dedicated to promoting diversity behind the camera with their production company.