Orange Is The New Black Stars Reunited To Support Uzo Aduba's New Broadway Play Clyde

The cast of Netflix hit show Orange Is The New Black reunited recently to support their former costar Uzo Aduba at the opening of her new Broadway play, Clyde's. Earlier this week, the stars including Laura Prepon, Dascha Polanco, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, and Adrienne C. Moore attended the Second Stage production, at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York City.

Prepon took to her Instagram account to share some moments with the co-stars. The actors can be seen to be a car ride. She captioned a carousel of photos, "Mama's night out! Congrats @uzoaduba on opening night for #Clydes at @2stnyc!! Such incredible performances! Loved being with all my girls @sheisdash @nlyonne @daniebb3 @amberrosetamblyn @acmoore9 ❤️💫 ❤️"

Polanco who also shared a post on her Instagram account, wrote, "Don't be acting like ya don't want a reunion. 😎 Bond. Orange Bond. & 30. #period #oitnb #clyde's Amazing 🤩."

Meanwhile, Lyonne expressed her excitement for the cast's reunion and praised Aduba's performance on Instagram. She shared a series of photos and captioned it as, "What a night! Congratulations @uzoaduba on a truly brilliant, unforgettable performance in Pulitzer winning playwright @lynnnottage's beautiful new play @clydesbroadway!! Nothing makes me happier than when we all get to be together and I love to see you shine forever. Huge congratulations to you and the incredible cast & production & here's to a great run!!"

Aduba also celebrated the opening night with a carousel of snaps featuring her Clyde's co-stars. The post read, "Tonight is opening night for Clyde's!! ✨ I am deeply grateful for this amazing cast, crew, and all of you in the audience supporting the theater," she wrote in the caption. "Come see Clyde's and celebrate the magic of broadway with us (ticket link in bio).❤️"

Clyde's is two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's latest play. The play marks Aduba's return to Broadway after 2011's Godspell revival. Meanwhile, Orange Is The New Black ended in 2019 after seven seasons aired.