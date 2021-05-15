Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Madame Tussauds Wax Statues Moved Away From Royals

It's been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal duties behind. The two currently staying in Los Angeles, are awaiting the birth of their second child. Since their departure as royals, Madame Tussauds has decided that their wax models now belong in the Hollywood attraction zone and not with the other members of the House of Windsor.

According to reports, their waxwork models at Madame Tussauds in London have been shifted from their place in the Royal section to join other celebrities, the famous museum said on Thursday (May 15) (both are different). Madame Tussauds said in a statement that "Harry and Meghan have moved zones - Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood," reported wionews.com

Notably, the couple's former British home was called Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan have signed several deals to produce content along with Netflix, Spotify and Apple. The duo has been making headlines since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Harry recently also appeared on a podcast hosted by US actor Dax Shepard. He opened about his life as a royal and said it felt more like the Truman Show. Harry revealed that he is enjoying his freedom after moving to California with young son Archie.

"Living here now, I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I would never have the chance to do that," he said.

Harry's latest project is a television documentary series on mental health issues. The documentary series has been co-created by Harry along with Oprah Winfrey. The series The Me You Can't See is set to feature high-profile guests and will premiere on streaming service Apple TV+ in May 2021.