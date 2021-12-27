Spider-Man: No Way Home Success Leads To Fans Petitioning To Bring Back Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man

Tom Holland led Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only proved to be a success at the box office for Marvel but the film has also led to bigger and better prospects for Sony and the return of Sony's Spider-Man franchises. According to reports, the No Way Home success is currently being overpowered by fans as many are in awe of Andrew Garfield's portrayal of the web-slinger.

Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Spider-Man: No Way Home After Leak Saw Him With Tom Holland & Tobey Maguire

Many have also reached out to Sony through social media, asking the studio to bring back Andrew in a solo The Amazing Spider-Man 3 film. For the unversed, Andrew played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 however, the third instalment and its sequels were cancelled in 2015.

Demanding Andrew's return one fan said, "Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let's come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today." Another fan wrote on Twitter, "Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man is perfection #MakeTASM3."

While The Amazing Spider-Man did not receive much love at the box office at the time of its release, fans over the years have praised the actor for an appropriate comic book representation of the superhero.

Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let’s come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today ♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/coPEFsiYoW — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) December 25, 2021

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man is perfection #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/hHIwSmD1uC — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) December 25, 2021

One fan requested the makers for Andrew's return with a meme in which he called him the "real" Spider-Man. While another added, "We need more Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, he deserves to finish his trilogy #MakeTASM3."

According to some reports, Andrew was fired from the role after he didn't show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. A leaked 2014 email from Sony revealed that the actor was 'let go' from the role. It said, "Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn't want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone."

Meanwhile, Andrew in 2016 told Guardian that he doesn't think he was fired. "What I'll proudly say is that I didn't compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Amy Pascal Advised Tom Holland & Zendaya Not to Date, Says They Ignored Me

Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home also followed through on The Amazing Spider-Man 3's plan to bring forth the sinister six fighting the web-slinger. According to reports, if Sony chooses to bring back The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew he might get a chance to fight an alien aka Venom as he had expressed in No Way Home.