Zoe Kravitz Clarifies Statement About Being Too 'Urban' For Dark Knight Rises: Let's All Calm Down

Zoe Kravitz, who is basking in the success of Matt Reeves' The Batman, recently opened up about her audition for a previous Batman movie by Christopher Nolan- The Dark Knight Rises. The actress revealed that she couldn't read for a small part in the film because she was considered 'too urban' for the film. Zoe revealed that the comment on her colour by the makers was not easy to accept at the time.

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Losing Audition For Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises Due To Skin Colour

Zoe's statement to Variety quickly went viral on social media, as many misinterpreted that Zoe had been offered Catwoman's role in The Dark Knight Rises. The actress took to her Instagram account and set the record straight. She said, "I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the dark knight."

She took to her Instagram stories and added that she had auditioned for a small part. The statement said, "It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time. I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this, but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going 'urban' on the part. This is something I heard a lot 20 years ago-it was a very different time."

Meanwhile, Kravitz's performance in The Batman is being praised by critics and fans. The character was earlier played by actresses like Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, and Anne Hathaway over the years. The Batman led by Robert Pattinson also stars Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and others.