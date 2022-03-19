Robert Pattinson's The Batman Crosses $500 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Matt Reeves' The Batman has become Warner Bros' biggest release not only of 2022 but has also become the biggest hit since the 2019 release Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. According to recent reports, the DC film starring Robert Pattinson has earned $500 million at the worldwide box office.

The Batman made on a budget of $200 million, reportedly earned over $258.3 million in the US and over $247 million in the international markets. A Comicbook report revealed a statement by Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich praising the film and its box office collection.

The statement said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying The Batman in theatres. Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honour the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark."

Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, The Batman has earned about Rs 44 Crore since its release in early March 2022. The film's collection reportedly saw a drop over last week since the release of the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.

Coming back to The Batman, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz as The Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell is the Penguin and others. The DC film is yet to catch up to the biggest pandemic release Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel film marked international earnings of approximately $1.1 billion.