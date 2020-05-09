Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot For Tere Bina Song At His Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan Gets Candid About Tere Bina Song

Sharing details about the song in a lockdown interview, the Bharat actor revealed, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He said that he was not able to incorporate the song in any of the films, so he thought to release it separately.

The Superstar Reveals How They Shot The Song

Salman said in the interview, "We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." On being asked the reason behind it by Jacqueline, he revealed, "It's my home".

Jacqueline Fernandez Took Care Of The Props

Jacqueline explained that how simple it was to shoot for the song at the farmhouse because there were only three people. To which, Salman quipped, that for the first time, she looked at the lights, took care of the props and it was a wonderful experience for her.

Donning Multiple Hats

Meanwhile, Salman has lent his voice and played the role of DOP for 'Tere Bina' song. Earlier, he had treated his fans with 'Pyaar Karona' song, which was also crooned by him. He had written the lyrics for the COVID-19 song along with Hussain Dalal.