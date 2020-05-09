Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot For Tere Bina Song At His Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Because of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Salman Khan is stranded at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends including Aayush Sharma, Waluscha De Sousa, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. However, the superstar is utilizing this unexpected break not only to bond with his closed ones, but also to entertain his fans.

      Recently, the actor shot for a song titled 'Tere Bina' along with Jacqueline Fernandez at his farmhouse. Check out all the details about it here.

      Salman Khan Gets Candid About Tere Bina Song

      Salman Khan Gets Candid About Tere Bina Song

      Sharing details about the song in a lockdown interview, the Bharat actor revealed, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He said that he was not able to incorporate the song in any of the films, so he thought to release it separately.

      The Superstar Reveals How They Shot The Song

      The Superstar Reveals How They Shot The Song

      Salman said in the interview, "We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." On being asked the reason behind it by Jacqueline, he revealed, "It's my home".

      Jacqueline Fernandez Took Care Of The Props

      Jacqueline Fernandez Took Care Of The Props

      Jacqueline explained that how simple it was to shoot for the song at the farmhouse because there were only three people. To which, Salman quipped, that for the first time, she looked at the lights, took care of the props and it was a wonderful experience for her.

      Donning Multiple Hats

      Donning Multiple Hats

      Meanwhile, Salman has lent his voice and played the role of DOP for 'Tere Bina' song. Earlier, he had treated his fans with 'Pyaar Karona' song, which was also crooned by him. He had written the lyrics for the COVID-19 song along with Hussain Dalal.

      Have a look at the lockdown interview here.

      View this post on Instagram

      @jacquelinef143 @waluschaa

      A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 8, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

      With respect to films, Salman Khan's upcoming project is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Pooja Hegde.

