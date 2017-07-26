 »   »   » WHOA! Rashmika Mandanna Is Rumored To Play Heroine To Rocking Star Yash In His Next Movie!

The controversy between Rashmika Mandanna and the fans of Rocking Star Yash made headlines and attracted a lot of attention.

During an interview, even before the movie Kirik Party was released, Rashmika Mandanna had given an interview where in she said something about Yash that was not well received by his fans.

Later, both the actors gave clarity regarding the controversy. While Yash asked his fans to keep calm and respect Rashmika's opinions, Rashmika on the other hand could not control the amount of hatred that wad being thrown at her.

Immediately, she took to Facebook and apologised profusely to both Yash and his fans. The controversy had peacefully ended then and there.

While Rashmika kept on mentioning how much she admired Yash and would like to act with him, the audience thought that it would never happen, at least not after that controversy.

Despite all these false rumors, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as Rocking Star Yash's heroine in his next film.

So, which film is it? When will the shooting start?

Continue reading..