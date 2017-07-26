 »   »   » WHOA! Rashmika Mandanna Is Rumored To Play Heroine To Rocking Star Yash In His Next Movie!

The controversy between Rashmika Mandanna and the fans of Rocking Star Yash made headlines and attracted a lot of attention.
During an interview, even before the movie Kirik Party was released, Rashmika Mandanna had given an interview where in she said something about Yash that was not well received by his fans.
Later, both the actors gave clarity regarding the controversy. While Yash asked his fans to keep calm and respect Rashmika's opinions, Rashmika on the other hand could not control the amount of hatred that wad being thrown at her.
Immediately, she took to Facebook and apologised profusely to both Yash and his fans. The controversy had peacefully ended then and there.
While Rashmika kept on mentioning how much she admired Yash and would like to act with him, the audience thought that it would never happen, at least not after that controversy.
Despite all these false rumors, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as Rocking Star Yash's heroine in his next film.
So, which film is it? When will the shooting start?
Yash – Rashmika Jodi
Rashmika Mandanna, who is just one film old is already shooting for her next movie, Anjaniputra, opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. Next up, she will be seen playing the love interest of Yash in his next movie.
Movie By Harsha
Choreographer turned director, A. Harsha will be directing his next movie with Rocking Star Yash as the male lead. Rashmika will be seen playing the female lead in the movie which has been titled as Raana.
Rashmika's Dream Come True!
Even before the controversy started, Rashmika Mandanna had many at times specified that she would love to act opposite Rocking Star Yash. Now, her dream might come true.
Second Outing With Director Harsha
Presently, Rashmika Mandanna is shooting for the movie, Anjaniputra, which is directed by A. Harsha. She is the female lead in Anjaniputra, opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. The director Harsha seems to have been impressed with Rashmika's acting prowess and hence has cast her as the female lead opposite Yash in their next film.
No Official Announcements Yet!
No official announcement has been made that Rashmika Mandanna will be cast opposite Yash in his next. At present, the actress is busy shooting for Anjaniputra and Chamak. She also has two Telugu projects in the pipeline. If dates match up, sources say that she will definitely utilize the opportunity to act opposite Yash.