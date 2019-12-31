    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema; Thanks Her Fans For All The Wishes!

      Rashmika Mandanna is one such actress whose fan base and popularity have been increasing with each passing day. Within a short time, the actress made her presence felt in Kannada and Telugu film industries and is now, one among the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. It has been three years since Rashmika made her grand entry to the film industry with the movie Kirik Party. The film, which hit theatres on December 30, 2016, was a gigantic success at the box office.

      Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema; Thanks Her Fans For All The Wishes!

      On the special day, Rashmika Mandanna's fans came up with wishes for her and they also floated a hashtag #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema. Along with that, they also released another hashtag #100DaysToGoForRashmikaBday. Both these hashtags gained huge popularity on Twitter and wishes started to pour in for the actress from various quarters.

      Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Rashmika, took to her social media account to send out a thank you note for all the wishes that had come in on the big day. "#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema #100DaysToGoForRashmikaBday 😍 What more could I ask for. This is awesome! The best gift everrrr! ✨ ♥️ I am greatful- god knows it. I love you all so much -god knows that as well -so.

      🤷♀️ 🐒 Thankyou for everything! ✨ ♥️," the actress wrote along with the thank you note that she had sent through Twitter.

      Take a look at the tweet here..

      Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which will be hitting the big screens during the Sankranti season. The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is the biggest project of the actress to date. She is also set to enter the Tamil film industry and the works of her debut Kollywood movie is progressing. The film, which has been titled as Sultan, features actor Karthi in the lead role.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
