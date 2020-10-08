Meghana Raj Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Soon to be mom and actress Meghana Raj recently had baby shower celebrations in the loving memory of her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. She has also spoken for the first time after her hubby’s untimely demise back in June this year. Meghana opened up about the baby showers and the plans she and Chiru had for their child in an interview.

Meghana revealed to TOI, “I didn't want any celebration, but it all just fell into place. Chiru wanted a grand ceremony and had even suggested a venue, while I preferred it to be at home. He didn't like the idea, so I came up with a venue suggestion. Eventually, I ended up having three showers, each at a venue we had discussed. The traditional seemantha was at home. Dhruva (Sarja) arranged a fairy tale event at the hotel I'd suggested and even recreated moments from our wedding reception. My friends took it to a whole different level. The life-size cutout of Chiru was Pannaga Bharana's idea. He placed it there and when I walked in, I was overcome by emotion.”

Meghana was also quizzed about Chiranjeevi and the time they spent together during lockdown before his death. She replied by stating, “Something we are very grateful to COVID-19 for is the lockdown. The whole period from March till June was the best time of our lives. I got to spend every single minute with him and around this time, we got the good news that we were expecting.”

She went on to add, “Chiru wanted to be there for me every moment of the day, which would not have been possible if he was working. In that sense, the lockdown was a blessing in disguise. It changed the family dynamics and brought us all closer. Every day was a celebration and that period was beautiful.”

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj’s Baby Shower Picture With Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Cutout Goes Viral On Social Media