Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Actress Vinaya Prasad To Enter The Kichcha Sudeep Show?

After a lot of speculations regarding the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the latest to join the list is Vinaya Prasad. Though there have been reports regarding her entry in the upcoming season of the popular reality show, looks like the versatile actress has no intention to join the league, at least not this time.

Reportedly, the actress has rubbished the rumours of her participation in the Kichcha Sudeep show. Vinaya is currently busy with her projects including a few movies and Kannada daily soap Paaru, in which she plays the role of lead character Akhilandeshwari. Though the reports of her inclusion had thrilled the fans, looks like the actress is super busy with her commitments. Also, reports of Silli Lalli fame Ravishankar and singer Hanumantha's inclusion in the show is also doing the rounds on social media. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same, and the mini-screen audience will have to wait until the grand premiere to know the reality behind the buzz.

On a related note, Kichcha Sudeep will soon be wrapping up the shoot of his already committed film so that he can completely focus on Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Reportedly, the show will will only have celebrities from the entertainment industry which includes film actors, television stars and popular social media artists. Notably, Sudeep has been consecutively hosting the show for seven years now.

Also, the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will undergo COVID-19 tests and will be quarantined before entering the house considering the current situation of the pandemic.

