Bigg Boss Kannada Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Shamanth, Divya Suresh, Vishwanath & Others

Post the shocking eviction of director Nirmala Chennappa, the mini-screen audiences witnessed the third week nomination process of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. In the nomination task named Jodi Task, each contestant was paired with another contestant of the opposite gender. Each team was required to nominate any two contestants and state the reason for the same.

Notably, the current captain of the house Rajeev with his special immunity saved actor Shankar Ashwath from the nominations. Also, Prashanth Sambargi was directly nominated by evicted contestant Nirmala in the weekend episode. Interestingly, Shamanth Gowda and Nidhi Subbiah received the most votes in the nomination process.

A total of 9 contestants have been nominated this time including Shamanth, Prashanth, Divya Suresh, Geetha, Nidhi, Aravind, Raghu, Divya Uruduga and Vishwanath. Though there is no confirmation, rumours are rife that a double eviction might take place on the third weekend of the show. Also, if reports are to be believed, Nirmala Chennappa might re-enter the house as a wild card contestant owing to public demand.

Well, with the speculations and high voltage drama going on in and around the show, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode when Kichcha Sudeep joins the housemates.

Nominations This Week

Shamanth Gowda

Prashanth

Divya Suresh

Geetha

Nidhi

Aravind

Raghu

Divya Uruduga

Vishwanath

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Kannada 8

• Install the Voot App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id or phone number.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Notably, the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

