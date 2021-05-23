Manju Pavagad On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: I Have Learnt To Think Twice Before Doing Or Saying Anything

Majabharatha fame Manju Pavagad became one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada this season. The comedian’s antics won him a lot of love whilst he also stayed in news for his friendship with Divya Suresh in the house.

And now, after the show’s premature culmination, Manju has opened up about his Bigg Boss journey in an interview with TOI. The comedian who is popularly known as Lag Manju said, “I loved the entire stay in the house. All the moments are my best memories. Those kinds of experiences can never be compared to anything nor can be recreated. So, I'm going to cherish them all.”

ALSO READ: Shubha Poonja Opens Up About Her Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey, Says 'It Was A Life-Changing Experience’

Pavagad then shared his views on the show’s suspension and said that it was a good decision made by the makers given the severity of the COVID-19 situation. He also opened up about feeling dejected over the show ending early in one of the last episodes. “I was a little upset as my life is not like others. I had gone in with a lot of dreams and aspirations on that big stage. I was most upset that such things should have happened only in the season when I'd entered the show. I was blank mentally.”

ALSO READ: Prashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's Emotions

On being quizzed about his equation with Divya Suresh, Manju said, “Divya Suresh is a good friend. I feel happy seeing the love. I used to see others being trolled on meme pages, but I cannot believe that I'm now a subject in those pages. I do find it sad that they have twisted the friendship.”



Manju then noted that he had gone silent and become quite different from his usual entertaining self for a couple of weeks, towards the end of the show. He says he would have liked to change this part of his journey. The comedian concluded by sharing that his biggest takeaway from the show has been to take into account people’s emotions. “Our decisions directly impact another's life and emotions. I have learnt we need to think twice before doing or saying anything,” he added.