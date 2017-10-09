 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan Sets New Trend With Climax Shoot!

Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller is one of the most-awaited upcoming Malayalam projects of the year. The shooting of Odiyan, which is directed by ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon, has been progressing in Palakkad district.

As per the latest reports, the Mohanlal movie has set a new trend with the climax shoot. Interestingly, the team has planned a 25-days-long schedule to shoot just the climax portions of the movie, which is scripted by National Award-winner Harikrishnan.



The start of the shoot of odiyan climax .. 25 days long climax shooting .. hope to be a thrilling one .. need prayers pic.twitter.com/3ezY7CKjjN

— shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) October 6, 2017

Director Shrikumar Menon announced the news and shared a few locations stills, through his official Twitter page recently. Team Odiyan has posted a location video featuring action choreographer Peter Hein, on the official Facebook page of the movie.



Odiyan, which is said to be the costliest project made in the history of Malayalam cinema, revolves around the concept of magical realism. Mohanlal is appearing in the role of Odiyan Manikyan, a black magician, in the movie.



Photo Courtesy: Daniel Gilbert Photography



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Odiyan. Prakashraj, the popular actor-director appears as the main antagonist. Siddique and Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar aka Appani Ravi essay the other key roles.

