 »   »   » Mohanlal’s Next Project, Mammootty’s Look In Uncle & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan, which is a big budget venture, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. There were much speculations regarding Mohanlal's project after Odiyan.

Recently, Mohanlal took to Facebook to officially announce his next project, which will go on floors immediately after the completion of Odiyan. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming Mohanlal movie.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has joined the sets of the upcoming film Uncle, which is a hugely awaited film. Mammootty has sported a different look for this film, directed by debutant Gireesh Damodar. Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week.