 »   »   » Mohanlal’s Next Project, Mammootty’s Look In Uncle & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan, which is a big budget venture, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. There were much speculations regarding Mohanlal's project after Odiyan.
Recently, Mohanlal took to Facebook to officially announce his next project, which will go on floors immediately after the completion of Odiyan. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming Mohanlal movie.
Meanwhile, Mammootty has joined the sets of the upcoming film Uncle, which is a hugely awaited film. Mammootty has sported a different look for this film, directed by debutant Gireesh Damodar. Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week.
Jimikki Kammal Breaks Another Big Record
Jimikki Kammal song from the film Velipadinte Pusthakam is busy breaking records. Recently, the song had touched the 30 Million views mark on Youtube and it later went on to become the most viewed Malayalam song on Youtube by breaking the record set by the song I Love You Mummy.. from the film Bhaskar The Rascal.
Mohanlal’s Next Project Is A Thriller
Mohanlal has announced his next project after Odiyan and this upcoming film will be directed by film-maker Ajoy Varma. Scripted by Saju Thomas, the movie will be produced by Moonshot Entertainment. According to the reports that have come in, this upcoming film will be a thriller.
Mammootty's Look In Uncle
Mammootty is busy with the works of his upcoming film Uncle. The actor's look inthe movie Is out and in the latest pictures, Mammootty is seen in a salt-n-pepper look. He has sported a thick beard for his role in the film.
Villain Gets A Clean 'U'
Mohanlal starrer Villain is gearing up for a big release in the month of October. Reportedly, the censoring procedures of the film has been completed and the movie has bagged a clean ‘U' from the censor board. Villain will hit the theatres on October 27, 2017.
Nazriya Nazim All Set To Join Anjali Menon's Movie
Popular actress Nazriya Nazim is all set to make a comeback to films, after a brief break. It has been confirmed that the actress will be seen doing a prominent role in Anjali Menon's next film which will go on floors soon. This film will features Prithviraj in the lead role.