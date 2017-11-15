 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Third Schedule Begins & The Actor Will Join The Shoot In An All New Look!

Mohanlal's upcoming prestigious project Odiyan is shaping up as one of the costliest and biggest Malayalam films of all time. Hence, any update regarding this Mohanlal starrer is sure to excite all those who are eagerly awaiting for the film.

The first two schedules of shoot have been completed and the team had called for a break before the commencement of the next and the final schedule. Mohanlal is undergoing special training to shed few kilos for a different look in the movie.



Now, according to the latest reports, the third schedule of Odiyan has already commenced and at the same time, Mohanlal will be joining the sets only a few weeks later. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

