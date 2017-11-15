 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Third Schedule Begins & The Actor Will Join The Shoot In An All New Look!

Mohanlal's upcoming prestigious project Odiyan is shaping up as one of the costliest and biggest Malayalam films of all time. Hence, any update regarding this Mohanlal starrer is sure to excite all those who are eagerly awaiting for the film.
The first two schedules of shoot have been completed and the team had called for a break before the commencement of the next and the final schedule. Mohanlal is undergoing special training to shed few kilos for a different look in the movie.
Now, according to the latest reports, the third schedule of Odiyan has already commenced and at the same time, Mohanlal will be joining the sets only a few weeks later. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
When Will Mohanlal Join The Crew?
VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of the film officially took to Twitter to officially confirm that Mohanlal will join the third schedule on December 05, 2017. According to him Mohanlal will be seen in his cute new look.
Intense Training
Reportedly, Mohanlal is undergoing an intense training to trim down for the younger version of his character in Odiyan. The actor is being trained by a team of trainers, yoga masters and masseurs from France. Reportedly, the actor will shed as many as 15 kilos for the character.
Mohanlal's Children's Day Wishes..
Meanwhile, Mohanlal did send out a photo through Facebook, along with the Children's Day wishes. In this particular picture, Mohanlal could be seen in a toned down avatar. But, it is not clear whether the picture is the latest one of the actor or not.