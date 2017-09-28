 »   »   » INTERESTING! Vijay Sethupathi Was Initially Approached For This Mohanlal Movie!

Vijay Sethupathi, who has reached a new starry status with the remarkable box office performance of his previous release Vikram Vedha, is dear to the Malayalam film audiences as well.

In fact, it was Vikram Vedha that catapulted his fame and status in Kerala. But even before that, movies of Vijay Sethupathi has attained a special place in the hearts of the genuine movie lovers of Kerala.



Well, wouldn't it be simply fascinating to see Vijay Sethupathi in a Malayalam film? He is one such actor, who gets into the character and performs with ease, something that is much suited for Malayalam films.



Interestingly, not many know that Vijay Sethupathi was approached for a Mohanlal starrer in Malayalam. Yes, what you heard is right, keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

