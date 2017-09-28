 »   »   » INTERESTING! Vijay Sethupathi Was Initially Approached For This Mohanlal Movie!

Vijay Sethupathi, who has reached a new starry status with the remarkable box office performance of his previous release Vikram Vedha, is dear to the Malayalam film audiences as well.
In fact, it was Vikram Vedha that catapulted his fame and status in Kerala. But even before that, movies of Vijay Sethupathi has attained a special place in the hearts of the genuine movie lovers of Kerala.
Well, wouldn't it be simply fascinating to see Vijay Sethupathi in a Malayalam film? He is one such actor, who gets into the character and performs with ease, something that is much suited for Malayalam films.
Interestingly, not many know that Vijay Sethupathi was approached for a Mohanlal starrer in Malayalam. Yes, what you heard is right, keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
1971 Beyond Borders
It was in a recent interview given by Vijay Sethupathi to a media group based in UAE that the actor revealed about the same. Reportedly, the actor was approached for the movie 1971 Beyond Borders, directed by Major Ravi and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Because Of Date Issues..
In the interview, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he had received a call for the Major Ravi movie through another person. But, the actor was busy with other projects and couldn't allot dates for the movie.
For Which Role Was He Approached?
The actor also mentioned that he couldn't here the story and because of the date issues he missed out the chance to work in a Malayalam film. Well, it's not clear for which role he was approached. It seems like the actor was approached for the role originally done by Allu Sirish in the movie.
Will Vijay Sethupathi Do A Film In Malayalam?
In the interview, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he is fond of Malayalam movies and also expressed his keen interest to do a film in Malayalam. Let's hope that such a project will happen soon.