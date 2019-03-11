Mohanlal Receives Padma Bhushan Award From The President Of India!

On this Republic Day, the Keralites woke up to a very glad news regarding Mohanlal being adjudged as one among the winners of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award instituted by the Government Of India. Mohanlal emerged as the second Malayalam actor after Prem Nazir to win this prestigious award and the entire Keralites were proud about the big achievement of their much-loved actor.

The Padma awards ceremony was held this morning and Mohanlal has received the prestigous Padma Bhushan award from the President Of India, Sri Ramnath Kovind. The photo of Mohanlal receiving the award from the President has gone viral on social media within a short span of time. The photo was first shared through the official Twitter handle of the President Of India. Mohanlal opted to wear a Safari suit for the big function, which was held at New Delhi. Earlier, Mohanlal had won the Padmashri award back in the year 2000.

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his next movie Lucifer, which is high on expectations. The film, directed by Prithviraj features Mohanlal in the role of a character named Stephen Nedumbally. On the other hand, he has also been busy with the work of his upcoming big movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by popular film-maker Priyadarshan.