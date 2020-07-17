34YearsOfRajavinteMakan Becomes The Most Tweeted Hashtag In Mollywood! Congrats Mohanlal Fans!

Complete Actor Mohanlal has yet again proved that he rules the Mollywood film industry in every way. The actor known for his versatility, has now achieved a rare milestone, interestingly for his film Rajavinte Makan that released 34 years ago! Yes, you read that right!

Apparently, the fans and followers of Mohanlal, popularly known as lalettan trended the film's anniversary hashtag as the remarkable movie turns 34 years old. The hashtag #34YearsOfRajavinteMakan has now become the most tweeted tag in the Malayalam film industry within 24 hours, with the hashtag garnering 3.2 million tweets in just 17 hours 46 minutes.

Rajavinte Makan released in 1986, was helmed and bankrolled by Thampi Kannanthanam. The movie achieved an unprecedented cult-status in Kerala with the exceptional performance of the cast especially Mohanlal. It won't be wrong to say that the movie made lalettan one of the most bankable actors of that time. The crime-drama was a commercial success at the theatres and soon became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. The movie was interestingly remade in Tamil (Makkal En Pakkam), Hindi (Kanwarlal), Kannada (Athiratha Maharatha) and Telugu (Ahuthi). Rajavinte Makan also featured an ensemble cast including Ambika, Ratheesh, Suresh Gopi, Mohan Jose, Azeez, Adoor Bhasi and Kanakalatha essaying pivotal roles.

Coming back to the list of the most tweeted tag in Mollywood, the second spot has been taken by Mammootty for his hashtag #MammukkaBdayBashIn100D. The birthday hashtag of September 7 has garnered 3.1 million tweets. Interestingly, Mohanlal's birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayMohanlal is on the third spot on the list with 2.04 million tweets to its name.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He is also a part of Jeethu Joseph's two big projects- Drishyam 2 and Ram.

