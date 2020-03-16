Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Case Against Rajith Fans On Violating Instructions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

Looks like Rajith Kumar, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is indeed going through an unfavourable time. His sudden exit from the show after rubbing chilli on Reshma Rajan's eyes during the luxury budget task had left the audience in shock. The fans, who were expecting the 'drama' to be a part of the famous secret room task, were highly disappointed with the final decision of the makers.

Recently, fans were eagerly waiting to see the popular contestant of the show at the airport, but that got Rajith into trouble. According to a Facebook post of Ernakulam Collector S Suhas, a case has been registered against 4 known and 75 unknown persons who were gathered at the Cochin International Airport as they violated the instructions proclaimed by the health department in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He wrote that the act has caused embarrassment to each and every Malayalee due to Rajith and the fans association. Adding to it, he said that it's not in Malayalees' nature to give more importance to star-worship than human life. Well, it is not known if the professor has also been sued in this regard or not.

Taking a wider look at the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, it has gained all the attention of the audience. Last week marked a major highlight of the show with Rajith Kumar getting suspended for his unethical wrongdoing to Reshma Rajan. Later, the host, Mohanlal during the weekend episode, was seen trying to solve the situation between the two. He also had handed over the decision to Reshma, on Rajith's inclusion to the show. The model responded that she is ready to forgive him but doesn't want him to join the house after the harmful behaviour. Earlier, there were reports that the professor might get arrested for the same.

