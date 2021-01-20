Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Alina Padikkal Gets Engaged To Beau Rohit P Nair; See Photos

After dating for 6 years, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Alina Padikkal finally got engaged to her boyfriend Rohit P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and close friends. The pictures from the engagement ceremony went viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Alina is looking stunning in a yellow designer gown while Rohit looks dapper in a black blazer, white shirt and camel-coloured trousers. The couple greeted paparazzi and gave perfect pose for the pictures.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Alina had announced that she is getting engaged to Rohit P Nair on the popular comedy show, Comedy Stars. While announcing her engagement, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, "It was during Bigg Boss that I have revealed that I was in a relationship. But, I was sure that we will get married only if my parents agree. And now, I am declaring the climax in 'Comedy Stars'."

"Finally, my parents have agreed, Hooray. My fiancé is Rohit P Nair, professionally an engineer, who is doing a business now. He is from Kozhikode, a foodie and one who loves bikes just like me. Rohit is a Hindu and ours will be an inter-caste marriage," Alina added.

Filmibeat congratulates Alina and Rohit on their engagement!

Also Read : Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3: Here Is The List Of Rumoured Contestants!

Also Read : Sujo Mathew: 'The Unexpected Conclusion Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Was Heartbreaking'