Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Nimisha Sajayan Impresses With The New Motion Poster!

Malik, the political thriller that marks the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and editor-director Mahesh Narayanan, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Recently, Nimisha Sajayan, the talented actress who appears as the leading lady in Malik, has totally impressed the audiences with her new makeover for for the movie.

Just like the leading man Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan is also appearing in a few different get-ups in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. In the recently released motion poster, the Kerala State Film Award winner has appeared in the get-up of a senior woman, to the much-excitement of the audiences.