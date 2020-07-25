Independence Day 2020: 5 Malayalam Movie Characters Who Are Strong Patriots!

India is celebrating the 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020. When it comes to the Malayalam cinema, it is one of those industries which has produced some iconic patriotic films and songs, that should not be missed while celebrating our nation. As the Independence Day is approaching, here we bring you the 5 Malayalam movie characters who are strong patriots at heart. These characters and films definitely deserve a revisit. Have a look...
