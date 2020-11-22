Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Trailer Of The Mohanlal Starrer Crosses 20 Million Views!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's magnum opus, is unarguably the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer has crossed 20 Million views, in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi languages together. Thus, it has emerged as the first Malayalam cinema trailer to achieve this rare foot.

Immediately after its release, the official trailer of the Mohanlal starrer had emerged as the fastest Malayalam trailer to cross the 1 Million mark on YouTube. From the promising trailer, it is evident that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be a never-seen-before visual treat for both the Malayalam and Indian cinema audiences.

Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has handled the trailer cut. Puthren has earlier associated with the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo for the trailer cut of the 2016-released blockbuster Oppam. The trailer has totally raised the expectations over Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is expected to get a grand release once the world comes back to normalcy.

If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal starrer, which is said to be the biggest motion picture ever made in the Malayalam film industry, is being made with a whopping budget of about 100 Crores. The magnum opus is simultaneously releasing about five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Chinese.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew. Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director is the production designer. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has handled the action choreography.

When it comes to the star cast, the project features several renowned actors including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the key roles.

