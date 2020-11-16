    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal-B Unnikrishan Project Titled Aarattu: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

      Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with director B Unnikrishnan, for a family entertainer very soon. As per the test reports, the highly anticipated project has been titled Aarattu. Mohanlal will be playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in the movie.

      If the reports are to be believed, the B Unnikrishnan directorial is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crores. As we all know, most of the recent films in the leading man Mohanlal's career have been made with a similar budget. It is definitely not a gigantic budget for a complete actor starrer while considering the fact that he is the most bankable actor in the industry.

      Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 23:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 16, 2020
