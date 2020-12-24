Mohanlal's Character Is More Performance-Oriented In Drishyam 2, Says Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are joining hands once again for the upcoming project Drishyam 2. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph revealed interesting information about Mohanlal's character George Kutty. The filmmaker revealed that the complete actor is playing a more performance-oriented character in Drishyam 2, while compared to the first installment Drishyam.

According to Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 has provided more space for the actor in Mohanlal to perform. The movie majorly depends on the complete actor's performance. The director believes that it is easily Mohanlal's best onscreen performance in recent times. Well, the director's revelations are totally raising the expectations over the project.

Earlier in another interview, Jeethu Joseph had revealed that Drishyam 2 will bring back the vintage Mohanlal who has been missing from the silver screen for so long. The director had also narrated how the superstar stunned the entire cast and crew by mouthing 8-page-long dialogues with the right emotions, in a single take.

Most of the major faces of the first installment Drishyam, including the leading lady Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and so on, are making a comeback with the sequel. Along with the original cast, there are few major new additions as well. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.