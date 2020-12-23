Malik: The Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan Project Gets A Release Date!

Malik, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer has been postponed indefinitely due to novel coronavirus pandemic. But, the period-political thriller has now finally got a release date. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial is slated to have a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, as the Eid special. The exciting update was confirmed by Fahadh Faasil himself through his official Facebook page, recently.

The actor shared the release date announcement poster of Malik on his page and wrote "#Malik in Theatres from May 13, 2021". The update has come out as a great relief for the fans of the actor-director duo, as well as the Malayalam cinema audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for the project from the beginning of 2020.

If the reports are to be believed, several leading OTT platforms had approached the makers for the online streaming rights of Malik. But the makers of the Fahadh Faasil starrer later made it clear that the movie will only release in the theatres, as it deserved to be watched on the big screen. Thus, the project that marked the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan was delayed indefinitely.

Instead, the actor-director duo teamed up for the highly acclaimed Amazon Prime Video original film, C U Soon. The project, which was completely shot on iPhone and re-designed on the editing table, was well-received by the cine-goers across the globe.

Coming to Malik, the project features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, Sulaiman Malik. The actor is appearing in three different get-ups in the film, which is narrated through various time periods. Joju George essays a pivotal role in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial, that features Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

