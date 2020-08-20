Mohanlal's Drishyam 2: The Entire Team To Be In Quarantine!

Mohanlal and the team are all set to kickstart the shooting of Drishyam 2, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial. As reported earlier, the shooting of Drishyam 2 is expected to start rolling in September 2020. As per the latest reports, the entire team will be in quarantine throughout the shooting period.

According to the reports published by a leading online portal, the cast and crew members of Drishyam 2 will stay in quarantine during the entire schedule, to ensure the safety of the entire team. The makers have already made the necessary arrangements so that all the team members can stay away from the outside world throughout the shoot.

If the reports are to be believed, the 14-days-long first schedule will go on floors in Kochi, on September 7, 2020. None of the cast and crew members will be allowed to go out of the location during this period. The makers are planning to take a break after completing the first schedule, before starting the second schedule in Thodupuzha.

According to the rumour mills, director Jeethu Joseph is taking a voluntary pay cut for the Mohanlal starrer, upon the request of the Kerala Film Producers Council. The association has requested all the actors and technicians to take a pay cut for their future films, considering the current situation. Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph is one of the first directors to take a pay cut.

Drishyam 2, which will be a continuation of its prequel Drishyam, will feature Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty, a middle-aged man from a small town. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The Mohanlal starrer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

