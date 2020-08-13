Mohanlal Tests Negative For COVID-19: Resumes Shooting!

Mohanlal, the complete actor reportedly tested negative for COVID-19. The sources close to the actor suggest that he joined the sets of Asianet channel's Onam show after testing negative for COVID-19. Mohanlal reportedly finished the shooting for the show, following all safety guidelines. The much-awaited show will be aired on Asianet channel during this Onam season.

However, Mohanlal is yet to visit his mother Shanta Kumari. The sources suggest that the complete actor is planning to undergo the COVID-19 test once again before meeting his mother, to ensure safety. Mohanlal is planning to spend some time with his mother in Kochi, before joining the sets of his highly anticipated movie, Drishyam 2.

To the unversed, Mohanlal came back to Kochi after spending over 6 months in Chennai, by the third week of July 2020. The actor, who traveled back by road, finished 14 days of quarantine along with his driver in the specially arranged room in Hotel Travancore Court.