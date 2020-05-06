When Prithviraj Sukumaran Considered Films Boring And Not His Cup Of Tea!
Prithviraj Sukumaran is unmatchable when it comes to his dynamic performances. The actor who turned director with the 2019 movie, Lucifer has completed 19 years in the film industry. Starring Mohanlal as the lead, the action-thriller turned out to be a massive hit at the theatres.
Known as the Mr. Perfectionist of the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj has proved his knack as a singer and producer too. He enjoys a massive fan following, thanks to his films which leave a mark on the audience. The kind of roles he takes up and improvising the characters is what makes Prithviraj one of the most adored actors of Malayalam.
Films, A Boring Affair!
The actor, during a recent event, revealed that he was a reluctant actor in the beginning. Son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, Prithvi was 19 when he got a call from director Ranjith asking him to appear for a screen test, following which he was chosen as the lead for the 2002 film Nandanam. He revealed that on the sets, he found the activities really boring and had decided to go back to Australia to continue his bachelor's degree. He added that yesteryear actress Revathi had advised him to stay in the film field and to not quit. Prithviraj also mentioned that his co-star in Nandanam, Navya Nair was a relief on the sets as she was of his age group, and gave him tips and tricks on how to behave in front of the camera. He entitled her as his first teacher, who supported him when director Ranjith was upset with the actor's performance.
An Untold Lover Of Films
The actor, during a recent event, revealed that he was a reluctant actor in the beginning. Son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, Prithvi was 19 when he got a call from director Ranjith asking him to appear for a screen test, following which he was chosen as the lead for the 2002 film Nandanam. He revealed that on the sets, he found the activities really boring and had decided to go back to Australia to continue his bachelor's degree. He added that yesteryear actress Revathi had advised him to stay in the film field and to not quit. Prithviraj also mentioned that his co-star in Nandanam, Navya Nair was a relief on the sets as she was of his age group, and gave him tips and tricks on how to behave in front of the camera. He entitled her as his first teacher, who supported him when director Ranjith was upset with the actor's performance.
When Troll Turned Into Fondness
The actor, during a recent event, revealed that he was a reluctant actor in the beginning. Son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, Prithvi was 19 when he got a call from director Ranjith asking him to appear for a screen test, following which he was chosen as the lead for the 2002 film Nandanam. He revealed that on the sets, he found the activities really boring and had decided to go back to Australia to continue his bachelor's degree. He added that yesteryear actress Revathi had advised him to stay in the film field and to not quit. Prithviraj also mentioned that his co-star in Nandanam, Navya Nair was a relief on the sets as she was of his age group, and gave him tips and tricks on how to behave in front of the camera. He entitled her as his first teacher, who supported him when director Ranjith was upset with the actor's performance.
The Superstar’s Next Project?
The actor, during a recent event, revealed that he was a reluctant actor in the beginning. Son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, Prithvi was 19 when he got a call from director Ranjith asking him to appear for a screen test, following which he was chosen as the lead for the 2002 film Nandanam. He revealed that on the sets, he found the activities really boring and had decided to go back to Australia to continue his bachelor's degree. He added that yesteryear actress Revathi had advised him to stay in the film field and to not quit. Prithviraj also mentioned that his co-star in Nandanam, Navya Nair was a relief on the sets as she was of his age group, and gave him tips and tricks on how to behave in front of the camera. He entitled her as his first teacher, who supported him when director Ranjith was upset with the actor's performance.
Jayaram Takes A Long Overdue Revenge On Prithviraj For His Father, Sukumaran's Trick