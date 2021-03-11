Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel Thomas To Get Eliminated This Week?

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is going through a luxury task that has indeed attracted all the attention it needed, thanks to the lively contestants of the season and their incredible performances. Apparently, the madhouse has now turned into Bigg Boss University with contestants playing roles of college faculty and students from the class of 1983.

Contestants including Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Sajna Firoz, Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi and others are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience to the fullest with their retro avatars.

With the task going on in full swing, the social media users have already started debating about the weekend episode, where one of the contestants will bid goodbye to the popular reality show. Let us tell you that 5 contestants including Manikuttan, Sajna and Firoz (should be counted as a single contestant), Angel Thomas, Rithu Manthra and Soorya Menon have been nominated for the week's elimination process. Well, if reports are to be believed, Angel will get eliminated this week. Yes, you read that right. As per several analysts and reports that are doing the rounds on social media, the model-turned-actress has so far received the least votes on the list.

Reportedly, Manikuttan has received a major chunk of the votes this time. As the speculations go viral on social media, let us remind you that the voting bank closes by Friday midnight and therefore there is a huge chance that the numbers might also change in the days to come.

Talking about Angel Thomas' performance so far, though she entered the house signaling the host that she might start a love track with Manikuttan, the model-turned-actress was seen expressing her love for Adoney John in the show. However, audience who were highly impressed with her chirpy avatar in the beginning, gradually lost interest after she took up the love strategy, which also became the talk among the contestants.

