Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Launch Event: LIVE UPDATES From The Mohanlal Show!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the highly anticipated Mohanlal show will get its grand opening aka launch in few minutes on the Asianet channel. The much-awaited third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is expected to bring some exciting surprises, as well as new challenges. As the tagline suggests, the show is getting bigger and better this time.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand opening:

6.00 PM: Mohanlal opens up about returning with the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, in the web-exclusive video. The superstar stated that this is the "season of dreamers."

6.10 PM: Mohanlal opens up about social media fasting. Interestingly, the superstar reveals that he takes social media detox, and enjoys spending time with himself.

6.20 PM: The superstar finally revealed the secret behind his calm and cool nature. Interestingly, Mohanlal revealed that people have only seen his calmer side, and the other side remains hidden.