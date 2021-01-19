Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Is Dain Davis A Part Of The Reality Show?

Is Dain Davis A Part Of The Mohanlal Show?

Well, among them, the audience is eager to know if the popular and one of the most favourite hosts, Dain Davis is a part of the Mohanlal show.

Well, after several queries about the same, the actor himself has clarified that he is not a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. He was quoted by E Times as saying, "It is true that I was approached for participating in the show. But, by that time, I had already committed for ‘Udan Panam' (game reality show) and I couldn't accept the offer. No, I am not entering the reality show."

Dain Davis About Bigg Boss Malayalam

Further talking about the previous season and his take on participating in a show where one has to commit to stay inside the house for 100 days, Dain said, "I was also keen on the updates of the show last year and I liked it very much. I think it is the game for people who are skilled to prove themselves with their character and perspective. But, I am a person who loves to entertain the audience by my acting stint and not my personal self. I am also concerned on staying there for 100 days, I wonder how people can survive."

Notably, Dain's good friend and co-host of dance reality show Nayika Nayakan, Pearle Maaney was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam (Season 1).

Dain Davis’s upcoming projects

The 25-year-old youngster who rose to fame with his hosting skills in Nayika Nayakan, is now hosting Udan Panam 3.0. Dain's upcoming films include Anugraheethan Antony, Iru, Varthamanam and Aviyal.