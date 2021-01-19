Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Is Dain Davis A Part Of The Reality Show?
After the tremendous success of both Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini-screen audiences are now awaiting the arrival of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Reportedly, the show will kick off from mid-February and will be hosted by Complete Actor Mohanlal.
As there are speculations about the contestants participating in the third season of the show, the Malayalam mini-screen audiences are expecting a few controversial and popular faces of the film and TV industry to enter the madhouse.
Is Dain Davis A Part Of The Mohanlal Show?
Well, among them, the audience is eager to know if the popular and one of the most favourite hosts, Dain Davis is a part of the Mohanlal show.
Well, after several queries about the same, the actor himself has clarified that he is not a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. He was quoted by E Times as saying, "It is true that I was approached for participating in the show. But, by that time, I had already committed for ‘Udan Panam' (game reality show) and I couldn't accept the offer. No, I am not entering the reality show."
Dain Davis About Bigg Boss Malayalam
Further talking about the previous season and his take on participating in a show where one has to commit to stay inside the house for 100 days, Dain said, "I was also keen on the updates of the show last year and I liked it very much. I think it is the game for people who are skilled to prove themselves with their character and perspective. But, I am a person who loves to entertain the audience by my acting stint and not my personal self. I am also concerned on staying there for 100 days, I wonder how people can survive."
Notably, Dain's good friend and co-host of dance reality show Nayika Nayakan, Pearle Maaney was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam (Season 1).
Dain Davis’s upcoming projects
The 25-year-old youngster who rose to fame with his hosting skills in Nayika Nayakan, is now hosting Udan Panam 3.0. Dain's upcoming films include Anugraheethan Antony, Iru, Varthamanam and Aviyal.
