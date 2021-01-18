Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Noobin Johny To Nandini Nair; Here’s A List Of Probable Contestants

The mini-screen audiences literally can't wait to watch the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The show's logo was recently unveiled by Tovino Thomas during the launch of the singing reality show, Star Singer.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 hosted by Mohanlal will go on-air from mid-February 2021. Rumours are rife that the 16 contestants for the show have been confirmed.

A couple of wild card contestants will also join the housemates during subsequent episodes. The makers have reportedly chosen popular faces from the Television and film industry for the upcoming season.

Here's The List Of Contestants Who Are Almost Confirmed For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Noobin Johny

Nandini Nair

Bineesh Bastin

Aishwarya Ramsai

RJ Murugan

Dhanya Mary Varghese

Sreejith Vijay

Anumol RS

Rajeev Parameshwar

Anil R Menon

Gilu Joseph

Jayakrishnan N

Ananya

Azees Nedumangad

Shantivila Dinesh

Bhagyalakshmi

Though these contestants have become the talk of the town, thanks to the ongoing buzz on social media, only the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will unveil the truth about their inclusion.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was cancelled on Day 74 owing to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic. The house located at EVP Film City in Chennai, had a total of 10 contestants left inside the house including Arya, Pashanam Shaji, Alasandra Johnson, Sujo Mathew, Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh, Fukru, Daya Ashwathy, RJ Raghu and Alina Padikkal. Notably, the show had 17 contestants who entered the show on day 1 while 6 joined them later as wild card entries.

