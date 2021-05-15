Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Remya Panicker Might Get Evicted This Week; Ramzan Muhammed In Trouble?

After a week's relaxation, the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are going to face elimination. Let us tell you that a total of 6 contestants including Rithu Manthra, Ramzan Muhammed, Remya Panicker, Soorya Menon, Sai Vishnu and Manikuttan have been nominated this time. As elimination was not held in the previous week owing to the surge in cases of COVID-19 in Chennai, the makers had decided to prolong the process with the same contestants in the list. For the unversed, the show has also been extended for another two weeks.

Talking about elimination, Remya Panicker has high chances of bidding goodbye to the Mohanlal show this week. Out of the nominated contestants, the Chunkzz actress is said to have received the least votes. Reportedly, Ramzan is the second contestant from the bottom. It is to be noted that there are speculations about a double elimination this week, and if it turns out to be true, the younger dancer might also have to pack his bag and leave the house. Interestingly, Manikuttan, one of the possible finalists of the season is said to have received the most votes this time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Is Back; The Mohanlal Show To Get An Extension?

Well, talking about Remya's performance last week, though she was appreciated by the audience for her strategy in the 'Pavakoothu' task, the housemates were seen expressing disappointment over her gameplay as many nominated her for jail along with Sai. On the other hand, she was also questioned by Manikuttan for her disrespectful comment on Rithu Manthra, which also became a talk on social media. Notably, she was also slammed by social media users for gossiping about other contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 11 Elimination: Remya And Soorya Get Saved; No Eviction This Week

Meanwhile, Ramzan's performance as a toddler and later as a toy during the 'Pavakoothu' task was appreciable. However, his attitude towards other contestants excluding Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose received flak on social media. The young contestant's degrading remarks against the housemates were also questioned by netizens.

Well, as speculations about the duo's exit go viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.