Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 4 Elimination: Remya Panicker Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show on Malayalam television, has had its week 4 elimination. As per the reports, Remya Panicker has got evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show during this week's elimination. The sources suggest that Remya Panicker was eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 as she got the least number of votes this week.

The television presenter-turned actress, who entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house as a wildcard entrant in the third week, had failed to perform well during the initial days. However, Remya Panicker had made her presence felt by standing up against the "groupism" in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house and thus earned a lot of fans.

However, this didn't help Remya from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 elimination of week 4. If the reports are to be true, Dimpal Bhal and Firoz Khan-Sajna duo topped the nominations of this week, by getting the maximum number of votes. If the reports are to be true, Rithu Manthra and Majiziya Bhanu also earned an immense support from the viewers, in the form of votes.

According to the updates, the other nominated contestants, Sai Vishnu and Kidilam Firoz received comparatively fewer votes this week but escaped from the danger zone. The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 suggest that Remya Panicker's weak performances in the tasks and inability to create content in the house have resulted in her eviction.