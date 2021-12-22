Minnal Murali Streaming Date And Time On Netflix, Know All Details Here!

Tovino Thomas' most awaited film Minnal Murali will soon start streaming on Netflix. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on the popular platform on December 24, Friday. According to reports, the superhero film will start streaming on Netflix from 1.30 pm (IST). Minnal Murali will be out in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English languages.

The 2-hour-39-minute film revolves around a tailor (played by Tovino), who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. The film was premiered at the 2021 edition of the Mumbai Film Festival on December 16, where it received a thunderous response from critics and audiences alike. In fact, a lot of early reviews are already out on the internet, and going by them, looks like Minnal Murali is worth all the hype and will indeed live up to the expectations of movie aficionados.

Directed by Basil Joseph, the superhero film marks his second collaboration with the leading man after Godha (2017). For those who are unaware, Basil is also an actor and has shared screen space with Tovino in films Mayanadhi (2017), Virus (2019) and Kilometers and Kilometers (2020). Though Minnal Murali was expected to release in theatres, the makers had to postpone the plan multiple times owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Starring Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht Umesh, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan, Jude Antany Joseph, P Balachandran, Shelly Kishore, Azees Nedumangad, Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters. The film is Tovino's second venture to release on an OTT platform after Kaanekkaane. The handsome hunk previously starred in Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, in which he made a cameo appearance.