Mohanlal Is Training For Priyadarshan's Sports Movie: Workout Photos & Video Set Social Media On Fire!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to play a boxing champion in Priyadarshan's upcoming directorial venture. Interestingly, the superstar has already kickstarted the training for his role in the ambitious venture. Mohanlal's latest workout stills and videos have now set social media on fire, and have totally impressed his fans and cine-goers.

In the recently revealed stills, the Marakkar actor is seen preparing for the Priyadarshan project, in which he plays a boxing champion. As per the reports, Mohanlal's daily workout routine consists of some high-intensity weight training, cardio, and a bit of yoga. The superstar has also started taking boxing lessons from a coach, as a part of his preparations for the sports drama.

To the unversed, Mohanlal is a trained wrestler in real life. The superstar had won the Kerala State Wrestling championship in the years 1977 and 1978, as a teenager. Later, he showed his wrestling skills on the silver screen, in films like Douthyam and Oppam. The film fanatics are now eagerly waiting to finally watch Mohanlal in a full-fledged boxer role on screen, for the first time.

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will start rolling in 2022, after the superstar wraps up his current commitments. Priyadarshan is expected to complete his next project, which is scripted by MT Vasudevan Nair, before kickstarting the sports drama. If the reports are to be true, the project will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal is currently busy with his directorial debut Barroz, which is a 3D fantasy film. The complete actor will be next seen on the silver screen in the historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu. After wrapping up Barroz, Mohanlal is expected to start shooting for Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. He'll also complete the delayed project Ram, by the end of 2021.